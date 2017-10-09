First snowstorm of the season hits Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong cold front dropped into Colorado Monday, bringing the first snowstorm of the 2017-2018 season with it.

The cold front brought a blast of winter temperatures, but the precipitation started before the colder temperatures came. That means that the storm started with rain, then ice, then finally snow by Monday afternoon. This has left a mess for commuters across northeastern Colorado, including Denver.

4-8 inches of snow is expected for most regions, but closer to 6-12 inches is possible in the higher mountain elevations. While most of the snow is expected to taper off Monday evening, a freeze warning will stay in effect through Tuesday morning.

This snowfall comes earlier than average, but just barely. The average first snow in Denver occurs October 18th.