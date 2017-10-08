Vice President Pence leaves Colts game because of national anthem protests

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted Sunday that he left the Indianapolis Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers because of protests during the national anthem.
For the second week in a row, the 49ers had more than 20 players kneeling during the national anthem with their hands over their hearts. Teammates stood behind the kneeling players with one hand on a kneeling teammate’s shoulder and the other over their hearts.
The Colts wore black T-shirts with the words “We Will” on the front and “Stand for equality, justice, unity, respect, dialogue, opportunity” on the back for the second straight week. The players stood with their arms locked during the anthem.
Moments before tweeting that he was leaving the game, Vice President Pence tweeted a picture of him and his wife, Karen Pence.