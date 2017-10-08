Tropical Storm Nate: Storm Hunter 19 catches transformer explosion in Gulf Shores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gulf Shores, Ala. - Storm Hunter 19 is out in Gulf Shores surveying flooding and conditions from Tropical Storm Nate. WHNT News 19 Assistant Chief Photojournalist Shane Hays and reporter Aaron Cantrell are inside. They were rolling when they saw a transformer explode in the distance.

Nate has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves inland over Mississippi and Alabama.

The storm's maximum sustained winds decreased Sunday morning to near 70 mph (110 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to continue quickly weakening.

Earlier Sunday, Nate came ashore outside Biloxi, Mississippi, as a hurricane, the first the make a direct hit on the state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Nate has brought stinging rain to the Gulf Coast and its powerful winds have pushed water onto roads. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.