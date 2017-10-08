Tropical Storm Nate moves through Alabama Sunday

Nate made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane around 7:30 Saturday evening right over the mouth of the Mississippi River. Then Nate made a second landfall just after midnight near Biloxi Mississippi. Nate has now weakened to a tropical storm as it moves into Alabama.

Nate is set to move into the Tennessee Valley around noon, before exiting to the northeast around 6pm. The worst of the weather will come to areas on the EAST side of the storm (east of I-65). This is where we can expect winds gusting up to 50+ mph and rainfall totals of 3-4 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible.

The eastern side of Nate is also where we see a slim risk of severe storms, including small tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted that risk, which extends over the southeastern side of the Tennessee Valley.

Watches, warnings, and advisories: The watches, warnings, and advisories can be somewhat confusing, but they’ll describe what kind of conditions to expect in your neighborhood. Here’s what is currently in effect across the Valley:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect until further notice for Blount, Cherokee, and Etowah Counties along with the rest of Central and Southern Alabama. This is where Tropical Storm conditions are most likely today. Expect heavy widespread rainfall, sustained winds up to 40 mph and wind gusts up to 50-55 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Cullman, Morgan, Marshall, and DeKalb County. There is still a good chance of tropical storm conditions across this area. Still prepare for heavy widespread rainfall, sustained winds up to 40 mph and wind gusts up to 50-55 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Jackson Counties in Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore Counties in Tennessee. A wind advisory highlights the area in which tropical storm conditions are less likely, but winds will still be high enough for an advisory. Expect areas of heavy rain, with sustained winds over 25 mph and gusts of 35-40 mph.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Marshall, DeKalb, and Jackson Counties. 3-4 inches of rain is likely to fall across areas east of I-65 with locally heavier amounts possible. Some flash flooding is even possible into Monday morning.