× Flooding Along Alabama Gulf Coast

Gulf Shores, Ala. – WHNT News 19’s Aaron Cantrell and Assistant Chief Photojournalist Shane Hays are in Storm Hunter 19 taking a look at some of the aftermath from Tropical Storm Nate. A lot of roads are flooded and water is coming up to buildings.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nate's rising water has flooded homes and cars on Alabama's coast and inundated at least one major thoroughfare in downtown Mobile.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier says he woke up around 3 a.m. Sunday to discover knee-deep water in his yard. Although some homes and cars on the island have flooded, Collier said he hadn't heard of any reports of residents needing to be rescued from the floodwaters. Collier also says the water levels appeared to be falling as dawn approached.

Storm surge also flooded Water Street in downtown Mobile and a ground-level causeway across Mobile Bay. Alabama Department of Transportation traffic cameras show water still standing on both those routes before dawn Sunday.

Gregory Robinson, a spokesman for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, said there were no immediate reports of storm-related deaths.

Various Alabama utilities report more than 59,000 customers are without electricity.

Nate made landfall in Mississippi early Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane and later weakened to a tropical storm.