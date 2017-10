× State Troopers investigate child struck by vehicle in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — State Troopers are continuing to investigate a single-vehicle wreck after they say a female child was struck Sunday afternoon.

According to ALEA’s Twitter page, they say the child was struck on AL 99 in Limestone County. Authorities say she was transported to an area hospital for treatment. They say her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Trooper are investigating a single car crash where a minor child pedestrian was struck on AL.99 in Limestone Co. near the lauderdale co line — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) October 8, 2017

The female child was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what appears to be non-life treating injuries #alastatetrooper — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) October 8, 2017

