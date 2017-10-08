President Trump hits Twitter to criticize Tennessee Senator Bob Corker

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sen. Bob Corker is always one to speak his mind.

Political insiders say the Tennessee Republican’s new free agent status should make President Donald Trump and the party even more nervous.

The two-term senator isn’t seeking re-election. That gives him even more elbow room to say what he wants and to vote how he pleases over the next 15 months as President Trump and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill struggle to get their agenda on track.

Corker says he’ll oppose any legislation that increases the national debt by a single cent.

Republicans hold a narrow, 52-seat majority in the Senate. Just three defections would torpedo the party’s top legislative priority in their partisan push.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Sunday morning to share his opinion on Senator Corker.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017