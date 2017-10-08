President Trump approves Governor Ivey’s request for Presidential emergency declaration in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – President Donald Trump on Sunday approved Governor Kay Ivey’s request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration for the State of Alabama. The President declared that an emergency exists in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal assistance to supplement existing response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Nate beginning on October 6, 2017, and continuing.

“I greatly appreciate the quick response from President Trump and FEMA Administrator Brock Long. We have had a great working relationship during the four storms since I took office,” Governor Ivey said. “We will use this federal assistance to ensure that all Alabamians receive the support they need as the recovery from Hurricane Nate begins.”

The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is authorized to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the designated areas.

FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding.

This assistance is for the counties of Autauga, Baldwin, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Butler, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Coosa, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Elmore, Escambia, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Jefferson, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Washington, and Wilcox and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

Brock Long, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Warren J. Riley as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.