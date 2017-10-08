× North Alabama Homeless Coalition kicks off annual blanket drive

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The North Alabama Coalition For The Homeless (NACH), has kicked off their annual blanket and cold weather gear drive. The drive will go on throughout October and the rest of the winter months. They are asking for items like gloves, hats, coats, thermal underwear, blankets, sleeping bags, and other gear. The donated items can be either gently used or new.

Lynn Bullard, President of the Board of Directors for NACH, explained why the drive is so important.

“It helps let these people, who are living on the fringes of our society, know that somebody cares, they’re not just forgotten,” she said.

That is the heart behind the drive, summed up, “If you’re shivering and somebody comes in and gives you a jacket, or gives you a pair of gloves, gives you an extra blanket to sleep under, it does give them hope,” said Bullard.

She said the success of the drive is made possible because of the community.

“Huntsville is a very, very kind and generous community. Every year the turn out is just wonderful, we’re a caring people,” Bullard explained.

And that generosity will make a big difference in the colder months to come, especially since the homeless population has gone up since last year.

“We’ve been doing this probably for the better part of 20 years, and to my knowledge, there hasn’t been a single death due to hypothermia since this drive has been going on. The volunteers are very good about getting this stuff where it needs to be,” said Bullard.

