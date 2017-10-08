Nate moves out this evening, but more rain falls soon

Wind gusts over 40 miles per hour may still knock down trees, disrupt electricity through Sunday evening

Tropical Depression Nate moves northeast of Huntsville by early evening taking most of the heavy rain, strong winds, and a minimal risk of severe weather out of the Tennessee Valley by 7 PM.

ADVISORIES IN EFFECT THIS EVENING:

Wind Advisory is in effect for Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson [AL] and Lincoln, Moore and Franklin [TN] counties Sunday morning through 7pm Sunday evening.

is in effect for Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson [AL] and Lincoln, Moore and Franklin [TN] counties Sunday morning through 7pm Sunday evening. Flash flood watch in effect for Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb, Blount, Etowah and Cherokee counties through Monday morning. Rainfall through early Sunday afternoon had already added up to 3.48″ near DeSoto State Park on Lookout Mountain, over two inches in Albertville and Scottsboro, and almost two inches in eastern Madison County.

More rain on the way: You can feel that thick, tropical humidity that Nate drew into the region, and that moisture serves to bring more showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. Some locally-heavy rainfall is likely with another wave of scattered storms Monday night through Tuesday morning in particular.

Individual storms may drop as much as 2-3 inches of rain on top of the soaking that most of us already got with Nate’s track across the state. Since that rain will be unevenly scattered, a flood threat is not immediately clear for any single spot.

A cool front passes Wednesday ending the scattered, hit-or-miss, uneven rainfall; drier air follows it, but we see no really “cool” air for this area anytime soon.

Need some specifics about the week ahead? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!