Nate makes second landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi as a Category 1 hurricane

Hurricane Nate made its second landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi early Sunday morning as a category 1 hurricane packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Nate’s first landfall occurred Saturday evening as the center of circulation moved over extreme southeast Louisiana, near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

In meteorology, the term “landfall” refers to when the surface center of circulation moves over land. Often, the strongest winds within a hurricane or tropical storm are not located in the due center of circulation, but rather they can occur well inland as the tropical system moves onshore.

Below is additional information regarding Nate’s second landfall.