Nate makes second landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi as a Category 1 hurricane

Hurricane Nate made its second landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi early Sunday morning as a category 1 hurricane packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
Nate’s first landfall occurred Saturday evening as the center of circulation moved over extreme southeast Louisiana, near the mouth of the Mississippi River.
In meteorology, the term “landfall” refers to when the surface center of circulation moves over land. Often, the strongest winds within a hurricane or tropical storm are not located in the due center of circulation, but rather they can occur well inland as the tropical system moves onshore.
Below is additional information regarding Nate’s second landfall.
Hurricane Nate Tropical Cyclone Update
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162017
1230 AM CDT Sun Oct 08 2017
…HURRICANE NATE MAKES LANDFALL NEAR BILOXI MISSISSIPPI…
National Weather Service radar data and surface observations
indicate that Hurricane Nate has made landfall near Biloxi,
Mississippi, around 1230 AM CDT with maximum winds of 85 mph (140
km/h).
SUMMARY OF 1230 AM CDT…0530 UTC…INFORMATION
LOCATION…30.4N 89.0W
ABOUT 5 MI…10 KM W OF BILOXI MISSISSIPPI
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…85 MPH…140 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…N OR 360 DEGREES AT 20 MPH…31 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…984 MB…29.06 INCHES
Forecaster Cangialosi/Avila