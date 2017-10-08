Nate downgraded to a Tropical Depression as it approaches Northern Alabama

Nate has weakened significantly this morning and is now a Tropical Depression with sustained winds of 35 mph. Nate will be moving through the the Tennessee Valley from 12PM-6PM Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has now issued a Wind Advisory for counties previously under a Tropical Storm Watch . This update now includes Cullman, Morgan, Marshall, and DeKalb Counties. These Counties were previously under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Expected impacts:

Rain: The majority of Nate’s rainfall will be concentrated right on Sand Mountain, where the majority of the system’s moisture will interact with the rough terrain of the Cumberland Plateau.

As much as 2-4 inches of rain are possible from I-65 east towards the Georgia border, with the highest rainfall totals occurring higher in the mountains.

The Valley has experienced nearly two weeks of little to no rainfall, which will help mitigate the development of flash flooding. However, anything above 2 inches of rain in less than 24 hours can quickly low-lying areas, so watch for areas that are susceptible to flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect for northeastern Alabama through Monday morning.

Winds: The highest winds will be on the east side of the storm system. Areas east of I-65 could see sustained winds up to 35 mph. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40-45 mph.

Severe threat: The chance for severe storms, including tornadoes, will be focused in southern Alabama. There is a very slim risk of a tornado here in the Tennessee Valley, so we’ll be watching the system closely. Again, communities east of I-65 will be more likely to see strong to severe storms.