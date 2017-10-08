Gulf Shores tourism officials say the area avoided major damage; ready for your next trip

GULF SHORES AND ORANGE BEACH, ALA. – As Hurricane Nate impacted the northern Gulf Coast Oct. 7-8, Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism (GSOBT) has the following area update for guests visiting in the coming days or months.

“We have been in constant communication with both local cities and the county emergency management agency, and we are thankful to be able to relay to our guests that our beach communities only received minimal impact from Hurricane Nate, and we stand ready to welcome guests to our 32 miles of white-sand beaches,” said Joanie Flynn, vice president of marketing for GSOBT. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those neighbors in other Gulf-front states who were impacted by the tropical system.”

City of Gulf Shores officials announced that all evacuation orders have been lifted, but citizens should be vigilant of localized flooding. Likewise in the neighboring coastal city of Orange Beach, officials have given the “all clear” with minor flooding and beach erosion. Waters remain closed to swimming due to rough surf and the potential for rip currents. Keep track of updated beach conditions in Gulf Shores by calling 251-968-8433 and Orange Beach by calling 251-981-7873.

According to the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber, the 46th Annual National Shrimp Festival will go on as planned at the Gulf Shores Public Beach from Oct. 12-15.

“We will be open for business for the National Shrimp Festival and look forward to welcoming locals and guests for this 4-day event, featuring live entertainment, more than 200 vendors, children’s activities and, of course, seafood,” said Ed Rodriguez, president and CEO of the chamber.

For more information on this family beach destination, visit GulfShores.com or OrangeBeach.com.