BLOG: Updates on Tropical Storm Nate’s Impact on Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ The Latest on severe weather in the U.S. brought by Nate

7 a.m.

Tropical Storm Nate is dumping heavy amounts of rain as it weakens and moves northward and away from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nate’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts. The storm is expected to continue to rapidly weaken as it moves farther inland across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley and central Appalachian mountains. Through Monday, those areas can expect at least 3 to 6 inches of rain.

The hurricane center discontinued its storm surge warning for the area west of the Mississippi-Alabama border. A tropical storm warning was discontinued for the area west of the Alabama-Florida border.

6:15 a.m.

More than 100,000 residents in Mississippi and Alabama are without power following the arrival of Nate.

Alabama Power Co. said about 59,000 customers lost their electricity in the state. About 53,000 of those were in the Mobile area.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency spokesman Greg Flynn said Mississippi Power and the state’s electric power associations reported a total of about 48,000 customers without power early Sunday.

Nate made landfall in Mississippi early Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane and later weakened to a tropical storm.