Tropical Storm Watch extended into Morgan, Marshall, DeKalb Counties in northern Alabama

The National Weather Service in Huntsville in coordination with the National Hurricane Center has extended the tropical storm watch to include Morgan, Marshall and DeKalb Counties in north Alabama.

A tropical storm watch is issued when a tropical cyclone containing winds of 39 to 73 mph or higher poses a possible threat, generally within 48 hours. These winds may be accompanied heavy rain and river flooding.

Further south, a tropical storm warning is in effect for central Alabama, including Tuscaloosa and Birmingham.

Below is the latest information from the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Nate Local Statement Advisory Number 13

National Weather Service Huntsville AL AL162017

1056 AM CDT Sat Oct 7 2017

This product covers The Tennessee Valley

**Tropical Storm Watch issued for Cullman County**

NEW INFORMATION

—————

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Cullman

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Cullman

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 570 miles south-southwest of Huntsville AL or about 490

miles south of Birmingham AL

– 26.6N 88.4W

– Storm Intensity 90 mph

– Movement North-northwest or 340 degrees at 26 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

Hurricane Nate will make landfall late tonight along the central Gulf

coast and then move northeastward. As it nears the Tennessee Valley

Sunday morning, Nate will weaken to a tropical storm. Sustained winds

of 30 to 35 mph may begin as early as 9 AM on Sunday and then continue

through the afternoon hours. Wind gusts could reach into the 45 to 50 mph

range. Additionally, locally heavy rainfall will be possible, with amounts

of up to 3 inches possible. Conditions will improve across the area Sunday

evening, as Nate pushes northeast of the area.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* WIND:

Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across The

Tennessee Valley. Potential impacts include:

– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored

mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

– Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or

uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are

shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.

– A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban

or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on

bridges and other elevated roadways.

– Scattered power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible

limited impacts across the Tennessee Valley. Potential

impacts include:

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.

Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become

swollen and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually

vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water

occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage

areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become

near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge

closures.

Elsewhere across the Tennessee Valley, little to no impact is

anticipated.

* TORNADOES:

Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across The Tennessee Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS: No evacuations.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and take necessary

actions to secure your home or business. Deliberate efforts should be

underway to protect life and property. Ensure that your Emergency

Supplies Kit is stocked and ready.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the

exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties

which must be taken into account.

If you live in a place that is particularly vulnerable to high wind,

such as a mobile home, an upper floor of a high rise building, or on

a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. Take enough supplies for you

and your family for several days.

Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for

official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the

forecast.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

———–

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Huntsville AL around 5 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions

warrant.