The Ole Miss Landsharks? Get ready to hear ‘Fins Up’

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — University of Mississippi students are endorsing the landshark as the school’s new sidelines mascot. In a statement Friday night, student government President Dion Kevin III said 81 percent of more than 4,100 students voted to replace the current black bear with the landshark.

University officials say the vote is advisory and doesn’t bind Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter, but say they’re willing to listen. Kevin says he hopes the vote is a “catalyst” to persuade administrators to make a change.

The statement begins with praise for the change: