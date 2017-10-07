× Priceville authorities search for man they believe to be in connection to recent burglaries

PRICEVILLE, Ala. — The Priceville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man they believe to be behind multiple burglaries in the area.

According to police, they say they responded to two separate burglary calls on Friday, October 6. After investigating, police say 39-year-old Wesley Dean Bibb was developed as a suspect. Authorities later issued a felony warrant for third-degree burglary for Bibb.

Police say Bibb was last seen driving a late 90’s to early 2000’s model Toyota pickup silver in color with a hard bed cover. Authorities say Bibb is also a person of interest in recent burglaries in other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information regarding Bibb’s whereabouts is asked to contact Priceville Police Department Dispatch at 256-350-4613.