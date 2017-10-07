× Kerryon Johnson has career day as Auburn takes down Ole Miss

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- “Pretty easy” isn’t a term often thrown around when discussing a 200-yard rushing performance, but Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson did just that after his career game against Ole Miss on Saturday.

Johnson rushed for a career-high 204 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries during No. 12 Auburn’s runaway 44-23 win against Ole Miss, eclipsing his previous career best midway through the second quarter.

“When you get 28 carries and the blocking is that good, it’s pretty easy to get up to 200,” Johnson said. “I just focused on taking care of the ball and winning one-on-one matchups when I got them.”

To continue reading this article click here.