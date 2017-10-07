Jemison vs Brooks; Sylvania vs Pisgah; Hazel Green vs Hartselle; Athens vs Decatur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First place in Class 5A Region 8 was the line in the matchup between Jemison and Brooks. The Lions struck first but the Jags came out on top in the end, 29-26.

Sylvania was trying to stay perfect with Pisgah on the schedule this week. The Rams have been unstoppable to this point, and the Eagles couldn't slow them down. They stay undefeated winning 37-7 over the Eagles.

Class 6A Region 8 is one of the most competitive regions in the state. Both Hazel Green and Hartselle in need of a win this week in order to gain some ground in the standings. It was a close one that came down to the fourth quarter. Hartselle improves to 8-0 against Hazel Green with the 15-14 win.

Athens and Decatur, both part of a four-way tie for fourth place in that competitive Class 6A Region 8. The Golden Eagles started off the game against the Red Raiders with an unexpected onside kick and continued to control the momentum until the clock hit zero. Athens defeated Decatur at Ogle Stadium 27-14.