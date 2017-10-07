Hurricane Nate impacts vacationers in Gulf Shores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. - Before mother nature delivered Alabama with Hurricane Nate, dozens of people were out and about on the beach. That included Abby and Tyler Jackson, who said "I Do" on Saturday.

"We were supposed to have it at 5:30 tonight and we moved it up to 9. I think we are going to try and get out of here," said Abby.

The Missouri couple arrived in Gulf Shores earlier in the week. "We`ve been at the beach every day and just gradually it got more windy, tides are getting higher," said Abby.

The Jackson's took advantage of the voluntary evacuations and headed out of Baldwin County.

"We are just watching and waiting and getting ready," said Reggie Chitwood, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director.

Chitwood said if people didn`t leave the island he hopes they are prepared. "They need to have their emergency kit, they need to make sure they have everything in place."

Chitwood said they will be watching the storm closely and have started operations at a level one. "Level one has included all of the emergency management agencies and all of our emergency support functions that will help us through the night and the recovery phase tomorrow."