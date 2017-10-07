Hewitt-Trussville vs Bob Jones; Huntsville vs Sparkman; James Clemens vs Grissom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans at Madison City Schools stadium were treated to a ranked match-up Friday between #4 Hewitt-Trussville and #10 Bob Jones. The Huskies, who lead 7A in scoring, now have sole possession of first place in Class 7A Region 4 after handling business against the Patriots 52-18.

Sparkman head coach Laron White has the Senators on the path to the playoffs for the first time since 2006. They continued to pave the way against Huntsville Friday night, winning a close one against the Panthers 27-20.

Grissom is having its best season in five years but Friday night, James Clemens played spoiler. The Jets remain undefeated against the Tigers all-time after pitching a shutout 42-0.