Flash flood watch in effect for central, northeastern Alabama and northern Georgia through Monday

The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a flash flood watch for central and northeastern Alabama, spanning into northern Georgia in anticipation of heavy rain associated with Hurricane Nate.

The flash flood watch goes into effect Sunday morning and expires Monday morning.

A flash flood watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for flash flooding. It does not mean that flash flooding will occur, but that it is possible.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service forecast offices in Birmingham, Huntsville and Atlanta.