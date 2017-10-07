Flash flood watch in effect for central, northeastern Alabama and northern Georgia through Monday

The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued a flash flood watch for central and northeastern Alabama, spanning into northern Georgia in anticipation of heavy rain associated with Hurricane Nate.
The flash flood watch goes into effect Sunday morning and expires Monday morning.
A flash flood watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for flash flooding. It does not mean that flash flooding will occur, but that it is possible.
Below is additional information from the National Weather Service forecast offices in Birmingham, Huntsville and Atlanta.
Flood Watch…UPDATED
National Weather Service Huntsville AL
317 PM CDT Sat Oct 7 2017
…Flash Flood Watch in effect from Sunday Morning through Monday
Morning…
.The remnants of Hurricane Nate will move northeast through
Alabama on Sunday. Due to the deep, tropical moisture being
pulled into the region with this system, a threat for heavy
rainfall and localized flash flooding will exist in areas along
and east of the center of Nate. Locations across Northeast Alabama
will be favorable for heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches, with a few
locally higher amounts Sunday morning through Monday morning as
Nate moves through the region. Training of these showers and
storms could lead to flash flashing across Northeast Alabama.
ALZ008>010-081200-
/O.CON.KHUN.FF.A.0004.171008T1600Z-171009T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-
Including the cities of Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab,
Scottsboro, Fort Payne, and Rainsville
317 PM CDT Sat Oct 7 2017
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of northeast Alabama, including the following areas,
De Kalb, Jackson, and Marshall.
* From Sunday morning through Monday morning
* Heavy rains from Hurricane Nate will spread over northeast
Alabama beginning Sunday afternoon and continuing overnight
into early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches
are possible with isolated higher amounts, especially in the
higher terrain. These rainfall amounts may lead to flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
$$
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Birmingham AL
356 PM CDT Sat Oct 7 2017
…Tropical Rains May Produce Flash Flooding Across Portions of
Central Alabama…
ALZ017>021-023>028-030>037-039>044-081200-
/O.CON.KBMX.FF.A.0008.171008T0000Z-171009T0300Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-
Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-Clay-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-
Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Oneonta, Gadsden, Anniston, Centre,
Heflin, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Hoover, Columbiana, Pelham,
Alabaster, Pell City, Moody, Talladega, Sylacauga, Ashland,
Livingston, Eutaw, Greensboro, Moundville, Marion, Centreville,
Clanton, Rockford, Alexander City, Dadeville, Demopolis, Linden,
Selma, Prattville, Fort Deposit, Hayneville, Wetumpka, Tallassee,
and Montgomery
356 PM CDT Sat Oct 7 2017
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Alabama, east central Alabama, northeast
Alabama, and west central Alabama, including the following
areas, in central Alabama, Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton,
Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Jefferson, Lowndes, Montgomery, Perry,
Shelby, St. Clair, and Talladega. In east central Alabama,
Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, and Tallapoosa. In northeast Alabama,
Cherokee and Etowah. In west central Alabama, Greene, Hale,
Marengo, Sumter, and Tuscaloosa.
* From 7 PM CDT this evening through Sunday evening
* Heavy rainfall across the central Alabama associated with
tropical activity may produce areas of flash flooding. Although
Central Alabama has been dry lately, the rain amounts in a short
periods of time may be too much runoff to handle. Overall the
area may receive 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts. The
heaviest rainfall may impact several metro areas, increasing
the concern for flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
$$
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Peachtree City GA
333 PM EDT Sat Oct 7 2017
GAZ001>009-011>016-019>024-030-080400-
/O.CON.KFFC.FF.A.0011.171008T1600Z-171009T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns-
Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow-
Cherokee-Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Polk-
Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Rome,
Cartersville, and Gainesville
333 PM EDT Sat Oct 7 2017
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of north central Georgia…along and north of a
Cedartown…to Canton…to Homer line.
* From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning
* Heavy rains from Nate will spread over north Georgia beginning
Sunday afternoon and continuing overnight into early Monday
morning. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible with
isolated higher amounts, especially in the higher terrain of the
mountains. These rainfall amounts will likely lead to flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.