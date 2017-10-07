× Delta cancels select flights to Alabama, Florida as Nate strengthens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Delta has canceled four flights Saturday to two cities in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Nate continues to track north through the Gulf of Mexico.

Another six flights have been canceled Sunday.

The Pensacola International Airport in Florida will close the airport at 7 p.m. Saturday and reopen Monday weather permitting.

The Mobile Regional Airport will close at 4 p.m. Saturday and is expected to reopen about noon Sunday.

Delta extended a severe weather waiver to include 12 cities along the Gulf Coast and inland in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The waiver allows customers to make one-time changes to their itinerary without incurring a fee. Customers are encouraged to check real-time flight status on delta.com or via the Fly Delta Mobile App.