On Friday night, Madison County had its star running back return from injury just in time to face a tough DAR team on a two-game win streak. LSU commit Tae Provens proved to be exactly what the Tigers needed to snap a two-game losing skid. He led Madison County to the 48-28 win over DAR.

Staying in Class 4A Region 7, Madison Academy played host to Haleyville. It was all Mustangs Friday night as they rolled to a big 52-0 win. They've now won four straight games after starting off the season 0-2.