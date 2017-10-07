Austin vs Florence; Sand Rock vs Fyffe; Ider vs Section

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Top-ranked Austin was fresh off a bye week and trying to stay perfect against Florence. The Falcons kept pace in the first half but after that, the Black Bears pulled away to win 28-12.

Fyffe and Sand Rock entered the night tied for the top spot in Class 2A, Region 6. The defending 2A State Champs said their pregame prayers and they were answered. The Red Devils won their 25th-straight regular season game by a score of 49-7 over the Wildcats.

After a bye week, the Section Lions played host to the Ider Hornets. The Hornets were able to snap a three-game losing skid with the 33-6 victory.