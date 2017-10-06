You wont want to miss the 50th annual Gem, Jewelry & Mineral Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Whether you love sparkly gems or you have a future paleontologist in the family the 50th annual Jewelry, Gem and Mineral show is a can't miss event.

The Huntsville Gem and Mineral Society will be hosting the event on October 13-15 at the Jaycee Community Building on Airport Road.

There will be about 18 dealers offering a wide variety of minerals, crystals, jewelry, lapidary and rock-hunting supplies for sale. A Gem Dig will be available for the kids along with other family friendly activities.

Dates:

Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15

Hours:

Friday, October 13: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 14: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday:, October 15: Noon to 5 p.m.

Prices: