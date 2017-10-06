Governor Kay Ivey addresses emergency operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey provided an update on emergency operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

Stay weather aware, follow our forecast for the latest information on Tropical Storm Nate.

Governor Ivey was joined by Alabama Emergency Management Director Brian Hastings, State Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich and other members of the Emergency Operations Team who provided updated information on preparations and forecasted weather conditions in Alabama.

In anticipation of a potential impact from Tropical Storm Nate, Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency on Thursday. The measure went into effect as of 7:00 a.m. Friday, and will remain in effect until the threat diminishes.