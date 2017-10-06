UAB football teaming up with children’s hospital for homecoming gift at Saturday’s game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- This Saturday is homecoming weekend for the UAB Blazers football team, and the players will be wearing specialized jerseys of children's hospital patients.

The Children's Harbor at Birmingham's Benjamin Russell Hospital for Children provides children with serious illnesses and their families with treatment and activities. It provides those services at no cost.

The team tweeted out the names of the children who each player will represent on Thursday.

A section of Legion Field will be reserved for the children and their families. After the game, the jerseys will be presented to each child and their families.

The UAB football team adopted Children's Harbor, which is located a block from the UAB campus, as one of their community charities in 2016, per our media partners at AL.com.

The Blazers make regularly scheduled trips to the hospital to build relations and encourage patients.

Kickoff against Louisana Tech is at 3 p.m. on Saturday night.