Tropical storm watch in effect for Birmingham, Atlanta in anticipation of Nate

The National Weather Service in Birmingham as well as Atlanta-Peachtree City in tandem with the National Hurricane Center have issued a tropical storm watch in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nate.
The tropical storm watch is in effect for Blount, Etowah and Cherokee counties, but the rest of the Tennessee Valley are not included in the watch.
A tropical storm watch means tropical storm wind conditions are possible somewhere within the area in the next 48 hours.
Below is additional information from the NWS in Birmingham and Atlanta-Peachtree City.
Tropical Storm Nate Local Statement Advisory Number 10
National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL162017
434 PM CDT Fri Oct 6 2017
This product covers CENTRAL ALABAMA
**Tropical Storm Watch now in effect for areas generally along and east
of Interstate 59 which includes most of Central Alabama**
NEW INFORMATION
—————
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Autauga, Barbour,
Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton,
Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega,
Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb,
Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay,
Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega,
Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa
* STORM INFORMATION:
– About 910 miles south of Birmingham AL or about 830 miles south
of Montgomery AL
– 20.3N 85.7W
– Storm Intensity 60 mph
– Movement North-northwest or 340 degrees at 21 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
——————
Nate is expected to have possible significant impacts across much of
Central Alabama on Sunday. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph may begin
as early as 6 AM Sunday in the southwest counties. Conditions will
worsen through Sunday morning into the afternoon as strong winds and
heavy rain spread northward. Wind gusts could reach reach 45 to 60 mph
in a swath encompassing much of Central Alabama. Scattered to numerous
downed trees may cause damage along with a signficant number of power
outages. The greatest wind gusts and impacts are expected to be
generally along and east of a line from Livingston to Tuscaloosa to
Oneonta. Isolated tornadoes are also possible Sunday afternoon
generally along and south of Interstate 85. Conditions will improve
Sunday night into Monday morning as Nate continues to weaken and move
to the northeast.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
—————–
* WIND:
Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts
generally along and east of a line from Livingston to Tuscaloosa to
Oneonta. Potential impacts in this area include:
– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
– Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts generally
along and south of Interstate 85. Potential impacts include:
– The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
– A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
– Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL ALABAMA, little to no impact is anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across CENTRAL ALABAMA. Potential impacts include:
– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.
Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become
swollen and overflow in spots.
– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually
vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water
occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas.
Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and
begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
———————————-
* EVACUATIONS:
WATCH/WARNING PHASE – For those not under evacuation orders,
understand that there are inherent risks to evacuation (such as
traffic congestion, accidents, and driving in bad weather), so
evacuate only if necessary. Help keep roadways open for those that
are under evacuation orders.
WATCH/WARNING PHASE – If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or
water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation,
especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a
predetermined shelter or safe destination.
WATCH/WARNING PHASE – If evacuating away from the area or relocating
to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become
hazardous.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and take necessary
actions to secure your home or business. Deliberate efforts should be
underway to protect life and property. Ensure that your Emergency
Supplies Kit is stocked and ready.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties
which must be taken into account.
If you live in a place that is particularly vulnerable to high wind,
such as a mobile home, an upper floor of a high rise building, or on
a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. Take enough supplies for you
and your family for several days.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor
drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen
river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders
that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives
of others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be conducted
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds and heavy rain can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and other family members know of your
intentions and whereabouts for surviving the storm. For emergency
purposes, have someone located away from the threatened area serve as
your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others.
Keep cell phones handy and well charged.
Be a Good Samaritan and check on those who may not be fully aware of
the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations.
Visitors to the area should become familiar with nearby surroundings.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for
official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the
forecast.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
———–
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Birmingham AL around 11 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
Tropical Storm Nate Local Statement Advisory Number 10
National Weather Service Peachtree City GA AL162017
716 PM EDT Fri Oct 6 2017
This product covers NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA
**Tropical Storm Watch Now In Effect For Portions of North Georgia**
NEW INFORMATION
—————
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Bartow, Carroll,
Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade,
Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Lumpkin,
Murray, North Fulton, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, South Fulton,
Towns, Troup, Union, Walker, White, and Whitfield
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bartow, Carroll,
Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade,
Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Lumpkin,
Murray, North Fulton, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, South Fulton,
Towns, Troup, Union, Walker, White, and Whitfield
* STORM INFORMATION:
– About 930 miles south of Atlanta GA or about 960 miles south of
Rome GA
– 20.3N 85.7W
– Storm Intensity 60 mph
– Movement North-northwest or 340 degrees at 21 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
——————
Tropical Storm Nate continues to progress north northwest near Cancun
Mexico and expected to make landfall along the gulf coast late
Saturday night. The storm will then weaken to a tropical storm and lift
northeast across portions of North Georgia late Sunday into Sunday
night. It should be noted that impacts from heavy rain and potential
tornadoes will precede the most significant winds with this system and
are possible as early as Saturday evening.
During the height of the storm, winds of 30 to 40 mph will be possible
with gusts as high as 50 mph across far northwest Georgia. Storm total
rainfall is expected to be on the order of 4 to 6 inches across along
and north of the I85 corridor with locally higher amounts possible.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
—————–
* WIND:
Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
portions of west and north Georgia. Potential impacts in this area
include:
– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
– Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
– A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
– Scattered power and communications outages.
Elsewhere across NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA, little to no impact is
anticipated.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA. Potential impacts include:
– The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
– A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
– Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA. Potential impacts
include:
– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.
Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and
overflow in spots.
– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually
vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water
occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become
near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge
closures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
———————————-
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and take necessary
actions to secure your home or business. Deliberate efforts should be
underway to protect life and property. Ensure that your Emergency
Supplies Kit is stocked and ready.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties
which must be taken into account.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders
that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives
of others.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
– For information on creating an emergency plan see ready.ga.gov
– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
———–
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Peachtree City GA around 1130 PM EDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.