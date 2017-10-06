Tropical storm watch in effect for Birmingham, Atlanta in anticipation of Nate

The National Weather Service in Birmingham as well as Atlanta-Peachtree City in tandem with the National Hurricane Center have issued a tropical storm watch in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nate.

The tropical storm watch is in effect for Blount, Etowah and Cherokee counties, but the rest of the Tennessee Valley are not included in the watch.

A tropical storm watch means tropical storm wind conditions are possible somewhere within the area in the next 48 hours.

Below is additional information from the NWS in Birmingham and Atlanta-Peachtree City.

Tropical Storm Nate Local Statement Advisory Number 10

National Weather Service Birmingham AL AL162017

434 PM CDT Fri Oct 6 2017

This product covers CENTRAL ALABAMA

**Tropical Storm Watch now in effect for areas generally along and east

of Interstate 59 which includes most of Central Alabama**

NEW INFORMATION

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Autauga, Barbour,

Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton,

Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale,

Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,

Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega,

Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb,

Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay,

Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Greene, Hale,

Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,

Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega,

Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 910 miles south of Birmingham AL or about 830 miles south

of Montgomery AL

– 20.3N 85.7W

– Storm Intensity 60 mph

– Movement North-northwest or 340 degrees at 21 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Nate is expected to have possible significant impacts across much of

Central Alabama on Sunday. Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph may begin

as early as 6 AM Sunday in the southwest counties. Conditions will

worsen through Sunday morning into the afternoon as strong winds and

heavy rain spread northward. Wind gusts could reach reach 45 to 60 mph

in a swath encompassing much of Central Alabama. Scattered to numerous

downed trees may cause damage along with a signficant number of power

outages. The greatest wind gusts and impacts are expected to be

generally along and east of a line from Livingston to Tuscaloosa to

Oneonta. Isolated tornadoes are also possible Sunday afternoon

generally along and south of Interstate 85. Conditions will improve

Sunday night into Monday morning as Nate continues to weaken and move

to the northeast.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

* WIND:

Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts

generally along and east of a line from Livingston to Tuscaloosa to

Oneonta. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage

to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings

experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile

homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight

objects become dangerous projectiles.

– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access

routes impassable.

– Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent

in areas with above ground lines.

* TORNADOES:

Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts generally

along and south of Interstate 85. Potential impacts include:

– The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution

of emergency plans during tropical events.

– A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power

and communications disruptions.

– Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys

toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,

large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees

knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats

pulled from moorings.

Elsewhere across CENTRAL ALABAMA, little to no impact is anticipated.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible

limited impacts across CENTRAL ALABAMA. Potential impacts include:

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.

Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become

swollen and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually

vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water

occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas.

Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and

begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

* EVACUATIONS:

WATCH/WARNING PHASE – For those not under evacuation orders,

understand that there are inherent risks to evacuation (such as

traffic congestion, accidents, and driving in bad weather), so

evacuate only if necessary. Help keep roadways open for those that

are under evacuation orders.

WATCH/WARNING PHASE – If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or

water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation,

especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a

predetermined shelter or safe destination.

WATCH/WARNING PHASE – If evacuating away from the area or relocating

to a nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become

hazardous.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and take necessary

actions to secure your home or business. Deliberate efforts should be

underway to protect life and property. Ensure that your Emergency

Supplies Kit is stocked and ready.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the

exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties

which must be taken into account.

If you live in a place that is particularly vulnerable to high wind,

such as a mobile home, an upper floor of a high rise building, or on

a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. Take enough supplies for you

and your family for several days.

If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as

near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor

drainage area, in a valley or canyon, or near an already swollen

river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground.

Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders

that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives

of others.

When securing your property, outside preparations should be conducted

as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of

strong gusty winds and heavy rain can cause certain preparedness

activities to become unsafe.

Be sure to let friends and other family members know of your

intentions and whereabouts for surviving the storm. For emergency

purposes, have someone located away from the threatened area serve as

your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others.

Keep cell phones handy and well charged.

Be a Good Samaritan and check on those who may not be fully aware of

the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations.

Visitors to the area should become familiar with nearby surroundings.

If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which

you are located and where it is relative to current watches and

warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their

onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially

pertaining to area visitors.

Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for

official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the

forecast.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Birmingham AL around 11 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions

warrant.