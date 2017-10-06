× Thief’s vomit leads to arrest in Limestone County Burglary

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in a burglary dating back to mid-March. Investigators got some lab results back from testing that, they say, confirms the thief’s identity.

James Marlon White, 35, is charged with burglary, and is being held on $10,000 bond.

Investigators were called to Section Line Road for a burglary on March 16th. The homeowner told investigators White forced his way through a walk-out basement door and took a shotgun he found in the home. The homeowner confronted the burglar, and the man dropped the gun and ran out of the basement door. Investigators say the man vomited on his way out of the house.

Investigators sent a sample of the vomit to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for DNA testing. The results from that test, received by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, confirmed the burglar’s identity as James Marlon White.