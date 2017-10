× Suspicious package causing evacuation of Rose Administration building on University of Alabama campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama Alert System has alerted students and employees of an evacuation around the area of the Rose Administration Building.

There is a suspicious package in the area.

UA Alert: Suspicious package reported @ Rose. Rose, adjacent bldgs evacuated. Avoid area. Report anything suspicious to UAPD 205-348-5454 — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) October 6, 2017

The university is asking everyone to avoid the area and to report anything suspicious to campus police.