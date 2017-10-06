Schoolhouse Rock Live! This weekend at the VBC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning cartoon series you loved growing up springs to life onstage as an energetic musical that proves learning math, science, history, and grammar can be fun when your teacher wins you over with imagination and music! It is guaranteed the entire family will be singing along!

Tickets are $15 and there are three ways to purchase:

Online: fantasyplayhouse.com

In Person: 3312 Long Ave, Huntsville Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

By Phone: 256-539-6829

Performances: