Schoolhouse Rock Live! This weekend at the VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning cartoon series you loved growing up springs to life onstage as an energetic musical that proves learning math, science, history, and grammar can be fun when your teacher wins you over with imagination and music! It is guaranteed the entire family will be singing along!
Tickets are $15 and there are three ways to purchase:
- Online: fantasyplayhouse.com
- In Person: 3312 Long Ave, Huntsville Mon-Fri 9am-5pm
- By Phone: 256-539-6829
Performances:
- Friday October 6th at 7 p.m.
- Saturday October 7th at 1:30 and 5 p.m.
- Sunday October 8th at 1:30 and 5 p.m.
- Friday October 13th at 7 p.m.
- Saturday October 14th at 1:30 and 5 p.m.
- Sunday October 15th at 1:30 and 5 p.m.