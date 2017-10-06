× Procrastinators Beware: Your Yahoo Account Has Definitely Been Hacked!

In September 2016, Yahoo revealed a hack that compromised 500 million user accounts in 2014. In December of the same year, the company revealed yet another hack that took place in 2013, this time affecting a record 1 billion accounts. On Tuesday, October 3, National Public Radio’s Alina Selyukh reported that Yahoo parent company Verizon, announced that all 3 billion accounts had been hacked including accounts on Tumblr, Fantasy, and Flickr. The hack exposed a laundry list of personal information including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, date of birth, encrypted passwords and unencrypted security questions.

Don’t hesitate. If you have an account with Yahoo, consider the following actions:

Change your password immediately .

. Create passwords that are at least 8-10 characters in length . Be sure to include upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters like !|*@.

. Be sure to include upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters like !|*@. Change your password for any accounts for which you used the same password . If a hacker compromises one of your accounts he will have access to all of those with the same password.

. If a hacker compromises one of your accounts he will have access to all of those with the same password. Change your security questions and answers on all accounts. Since the hack exposed unencrypted security questions, hackers can easily access other accounts with your answers.

Enable two-step verification. Two factor authentication is a two–step login process that provides you with an extra layer of security. In addition to a password requirement, the user will be required to provide a piece of information only they have such as a text message or phone call with an additional code.

Two factor authentication is a two–step login process that provides you with an extra layer of security. In addition to a password requirement, the user will be required to provide a piece of information only they have such as a text message or phone call with an additional code. Do not delete your account. Although it seems like the best option, deleting your account allows Yahoo to recycle your old email address. This allows every spam site to use the “forgot password” function and impersonate you. It is better to leave the account as inactive.

Source: BBB of North Alabama and National Public Radio

To read the original article, visit Every Yahoo Account That Existed In Mid-2013 Was Likely Hacked

If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.