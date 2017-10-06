× Police search for driver of SUV that struck pedestrian in wheelchair, left scene

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair and then left the scene on Cloyd Blvd.

Police said the SUV is small with front-end damage. They are unsure of the color or the make of the vehicle at this time. The SUV was last seen on Cloyd Blvd, traveling east toward Mall Rd.

Police say the victim was flown from the scene with serious injuries.

If you have any information, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256)760-6610 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP plus your message.