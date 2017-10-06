Madison County investigators work to understand motive behind murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is still working to get to the bottom of a murder-suicide.

According to investigators, 57-year-old Mark Fecteau drove to the home of 37-year-old Charles Hunt early Thursday morning. Investigators believe Fecteau shot and killed Hunt around 4:30 a.m., then drove to his home in Hazel Green where he committed suicide in front of his wife.

According to court documents, Fecteau was supposed to appear at a preliminary hearing for a drug trafficking charge from 2015, just hours after the shooting took place.

WHNT News 19 has learned Fecteau and Hunt used to be neighbors. It isn't clear if the two men were once friends, but according to the sheriff's office, the two have a history of nasty disputes.

Many questions still remain including, what was it that pushed Fecteau over the edge? Why did he go to his former neighbor's home and kill him in cold blood?

Investigators aren't entirely sure at this time but hope to understand his motives soon.