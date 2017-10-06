Hurricane warning issued for Alabama Gulf Coast

Late Thursday night, the National Hurricane Center in tandem with local National Weather Service Forecast Offices issued hurricane and tropical storm watches for the Gulf Coast.

Friday afternoon, those watches were upgraded to warnings. A hurricane warning is now in effect for the Alabama Gulf Coast, including Mobile, Orange Beach, and Dauphin Island. The hurricane warning extends as far east as Pensacola, Florida and as far west as New Orleans and Buras, Louisiana.

Below is additional information regarding the hurricane and tropical storm warnings. These warnings are issued by the NHC and NWS as many as 36 hours before the onset of tropical storm force winds in order to give citizens time to prepare for the impending storm.

WTUS84 KMOB 061804

HLSMOB

ALZ051>060-261>266-FLZ201>206-MSZ067-075-076-078-079-070215-

Tropical Storm Nate Local Statement Intermediate Advisory Number 9A

National Weather Service Mobile AL AL162017

104 PM CDT Fri Oct 6 2017

This product covers portions of southwest Alabama…northwest Florida…south

central Alabama…and inland southeast Mississippi.

…NATE TO BEGIN AFFECTING THE NORTH CENTRAL GULF COAST REGION SATURDAY NIGHT…

NEW INFORMATION

—————

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Hurricane

Warning and the Storm Surge Watch has been upgraded to a Storm

Surge Warning for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin

Inland, Mobile Central, and Mobile Coastal

– A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Okaloosa Inland and Santa

Rosa Inland

– The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Hurricane

Warning for George, Mobile Inland, and Stone

– The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Hurricane Watch

for Escambia Inland

– A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Clarke, Conecuh,

Covington, Escambia, Greene, Monroe, Perry, Washington, and

Wayne

– The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Hurricane Watch

and a Storm Surge Watch have been issued for Escambia Coastal,

Okaloosa Coastal, and Santa Rosa Coastal

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Hurricane Warning is in effect for George, Mobile Inland, and

Stone

– A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for

Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile

Central, and Mobile Coastal

– A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for

Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, and Santa Rosa Coastal

– A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa

Inland, and Santa Rosa Inland

– A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Clarke, Conecuh,

Covington, Escambia, Greene, Monroe, Perry, Washington, and

Wayne

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 800 miles south-southeast of Mobile AL or about 770 miles

south of Pensacola FL

– 19.4N 85.3W

– Storm Intensity 50 mph

– Movement North-northwest or 340 degrees at 21 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

Tropical Storm Nate will continue moving towards our region through

late Saturday. It will be a quick hit to our region Saturday night and

into Sunday. On one hand, this will limit will the time our region is exposed

to the impacts, however, many of Nate’s impacts will likely be quite significant.

Impacts include storm surge inundation, wind, rainfall and tornadoes. Your

time for preparation should be coming to an end. Winds abruptly

increase late Saturday night and into early Sunday with a an improving

conditions from late Sunday on. At least modest power outages,

possibly widespread near where Nate’s center passes, are likely across

the region. The highest winds will generally be west of I-65 and

closer to the coast. Storm surge inundation of 3 to 6 feet, possibly

as high as 7 feet around the Mobile bay region and barrier islands is

now forecast. Lesser amounts, 2 to 4 feet eastward across the western

Florida Panhandle. Local water rises could be sudden and recession

slow in the two days following Nate’s passage. Nate will also bring

the potential for heavy rainfall to the area (4 to 6″ of rainfall with

totals as high as 8″, especially west of I-65) beginning on Saturday

and continuing through very late Sunday. A Flash Flood Watch will

likely be issued soon. Finally, tornadoes will also be possible

beginning Saturday and continuing into Sunday. Please do not

under-estimate the tornado potential with this event. Our region is

classically located in a favorable region for tornado production with

respect to nate’s center. Tropical- related tornadoes often spin up

quickly and strike with little or not warning.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* SURGE:

Protect against life-threatening surge having possible extensive

impacts across the Mobile bay region and Mobile and Baldwin county barrier islands

and barrier islands. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding

accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings,

with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating

debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period.

– Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads

washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and

barriers may become stressed.

– Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss.

– Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many

small craft broken away from moorings, especially in

unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded.

Storm surge inundation impacts are forecast to be 2 to 4 feet across the western Florida Panhandle.

The main thing here is to watch the trends and stay in tune to latest trends in the event the forecast changes.

* WIND:

Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts west of I-65 and closer to the coast.

Potential impacts in this area include:

– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage

to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings

experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile

homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight

objects become dangerous projectiles.

– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater

numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several

fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places.

– Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent

in areas with above ground lines.

Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts

across est of i-65 and further inland.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible

limited impacts across portions of southwest Alabama…northwest

Florida…south central Alabama…and inland southeast Mississippi..

Potential impacts include:

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.

Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen

and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually

vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water

occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage

areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become

near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge

closures.

* TORNADOES:

Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts

across portions of southwest Alabama…northwest Florida…south

central Alabama…and inland southeast Mississippi.. Potential

impacts include:

– The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution

of emergency plans during tropical events.

– A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power

and communications disruptions.

– Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys

toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,

large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees

knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats

pulled from moorings.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS:

For those under evacuation orders, leave as soon as practical with a destination

in mind. Gas up your vehicle well ahead of time. Be sure that you take all essential materials

from your emergency supplies kit. Let others know where you are going and when you intend to arrive.

If evacuating the area, stick to prescribed evacuation routes. Look for additional

traffic information on roadway smart signs and listen to select radio channels for

further travel instructions. Drivers should not use cell phones while operating vehicles.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to bring to completion all preparations to protect

life and property in accordance with your emergency plan.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For the latest detailed evacuation and shelter information…please

refer to your local emergency management agency at the phone number

or website listed below.

– Coastal Alabama:

– Baldwin County: 251-972-6807 or

http://www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA

– Mobile County: 251-460-8000 or http://www.mcema.net

– Northwest Florida:

– Escambia County: 850-471-6400 or bereadyescambia.com

– Santa Rosa County: 850-983-5360 http://www.santarosa.fl.gov/emergency

– Okaloosa County: 850-651-7150 or http://www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/ps/home

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

———–

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in Mobile AL around 530 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions

warrant.

/23 Medlin