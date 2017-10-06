Holiday Shoppe provides a thrifting experience for all holiday needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOAZ, Ala. - The Holiday Shoppe is a unique thrifting experience created by Shepherd's Cove Hospice and from donations by the community.

"We always just kind of set back all of the Christmas and holiday things and just find a space in our community to open up for two and a half months to showcase it and have it available for sale," said Brenda Mayhall, CFO of Shepherd's Cove Hospice.

It all started six years ago with a simple yard sale. "For our agency just for alternate revenue. To help provide indigent care for those that have no reimbursement source for our hospice services," explained Mayhall.

Now, its developed into an entire store. "We enjoy the thrift stores of all kind but especially the Christmas thrift store," said David Shockley, an annual shopper.

Whether it's decor or winter sweaters, you can find anything you need for the Christmas holiday in the shop.

"I look for a lot of vintage Christmas items," explained Shockley.

Ornaments, Christmas trees, and Santa Clause figurines of every shape and size are a few of the hottest items to grab. While the bargains are a bonus, the greatest present is the cause.

"It just gets you in the spirit and you know that when you come in here that you're actually helping someone else," said shopper Sandra Stevens.

The Holiday Shoppe is the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. The store is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the week before Christmas. The shop is located in Boaz on Elizabeth Street in The Village.