Nate officially now a Hurricane: rapid intensification possible through Saturday

Hurricane Warnings up for Alabama’s Coast: Hurricane Nate hits Sunday morning

Hurricane Nate moves north beyondMexico’s Yucatan Peninsula overnight and emerges over very warm water in the central Gulf of Mexico Saturday. Nate could be stronger than a Category 1 hurricane at landfall; be alert to changes in the forecast!

Families with beach travel plans this weekend (to or from) need to keep in mind that the weather across most of South Alabama will be rough starting after dark Saturday through Sunday evening. If you are already at the beach, listen to local TV and radio in the area for any potential evacuation orders.

Inland impacts: In general, the area EAST (to the right) of the center of the storm’s path gets the worst weather: excessive rain (2-4″), gusty winds (30-50 mph inland), and the threat of tornadoes.

The area WEST (to the left) of the center can still be breezy and wet, but the severe threat is in the low-to-no risk range. If this thing cuts right across North Alabama, that puts some of us in the threat area and some in just some inconvenient breezy, wet weather. In other words, there is still some uncertainty about just ‘how bad’ it could be in any one single community. Stay tuned.

The timeline is a little faster now; we’ll start feeling the impact by midday Sunday in North and Central Alabama.

Track Nate and the inland impacts with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

