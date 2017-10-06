County music singers provide comfort to the heartbroken following the Vegas Massacre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) - For many, the pain and grief of the Las Vegas Massacre is just as fresh as it was the day it happened. Through it all, country music's finest have found ways to bring comfort through music and prayer.

The faces of the 58 fallen in Las Vegas reminds us, country music attracts all kinds in all places. Victims ranged from Dorene Anderson of Anchorage, Alaska to Sonny Melton of Big Sandy, Tennessee.

Sonny and his wife Heather should have been at the Grand Ole Opry Wednesday night. They had purchased tickets for the show. Their seats remained empty as Eric Church, the Vegas festival headliner, fought back tears on the Opry stage.

“What I saw, that moment in time that was frozen, there’s no amount of bullets that can take that away, none," Church told the crowd.

There are empty seats in 58 hometowns across North America. Yet, grief has found as all, even where seats are still full.

Hearts were heavy in North Alabama this week, when Scotty McCreery played for WDRM's Listening Lounge.

“All we can do is remember them and carry on their legacy and who they were," McCreery says.

The upcoming star says he's going to honor the victims the only way he knows how.

“I always think music heals, so hopefully folks can come together and get rid of all that bad in the world," he says.

Legends of Country Music gathered with complete strangers Monday night in Nashville, to do just that.

As the brokenhearted wiped tears from their faces, Amy Grant lead the crowd in prayer.

“Father in heaven, thank you for the gift of each other, thank you that none of us is born alone or dies alone," she prayed. “Broken grieving, and as a group I don’t even know how to imagine lifting them all up, but I almost imagine us slinging them on our backs”

As the crowd remembered the diverse and beautiful faces of those we lost, Grant concluded with a simple reminder.

"Thank you for the gift of each other, Amen." Grant prayed.

It's an important reminder, that we don't cross troubled water alone.