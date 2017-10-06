Comedian Ralphie May dies of heart attack
Standup comedian Ralphie May has died of a heart attack at the age of 45.
May’s manager and publicist confirmed that he suffered cardiac arrest on Friday in Las Vegas to Variety magazine.
“We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May,” his rep, Stacey Pokluda, said in a statement. “Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.”
May was recently in the Rocket City in April at a performance at Stand Up Live, and was scheduled for an upcoming performance on October 11.
He is survived by his wife Lahna Turner and children April June May and August James May.
May’s fellow comedians expressed their condolences and sympathies to his family on Twitter.