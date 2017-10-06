× Comedian Ralphie May dies of heart attack

Standup comedian Ralphie May has died of a heart attack at the age of 45.

May’s manager and publicist confirmed that he suffered cardiac arrest on Friday in Las Vegas to Variety magazine.

“We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May,” his rep, Stacey Pokluda, said in a statement. “Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.”

May was recently in the Rocket City in April at a performance at Stand Up Live, and was scheduled for an upcoming performance on October 11.

He is survived by his wife Lahna Turner and children April June May and August James May.

May’s fellow comedians expressed their condolences and sympathies to his family on Twitter.

Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) October 6, 2017

Wow….I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I'm truly saddened by this. He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 6, 2017

Sorry to hear about @Ralphie_May gone way too soon. Not only was a funny guy he was also sweetheart and a super fan of the show. You will be missed my friend. RIP — SHULI (@shalomshuli) October 6, 2017

This hurts too much. @Ralphie_May helped me so much. Rest In Peace. Thank you for all the love you have given me. Thank you for everything. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2017