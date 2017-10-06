Big plants can make a big statement in your landscape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We already know that plants can come in all shapes and sizes. Let's take a look at two large plants that can make a big impact in your flowering landscape.

First is angel trumpet, or Brugmansia. Angel trumpet is a tropical, woody plant that can bloom in white, pink, purple, or yellow. It thrives in warm temperatures and usually doesn't start blooming until mid to late summer. It's a beautiful plant with large, drooping, trumpet-like flowers that are, but all parts of it are poisonous if eaten. These plants need to be protected throughout the winter, somewhere like a garage or greenhouse if you expect it to come back next year.

Another large plant to consider is confederate rose. Don't let the name fool you - this plant is actually a type of hibiscus. It's a very hearty perennial that grows rapidly during the summer and flowers at the beginning of fall. Flowers can change color throughout the day, starting white to light pink and finishing pink to pinkish red by the end of the day. This hibiscus plant can tolerate wet soil, so too much water is not a problem. Make sure this one has plenty of room to grow - they can easily grow six to fifteen feet tall.

So, if you're looking for a large plant to make a big show in your landscape, consider one of these beautiful, large plants.

Have a gardening question? Use the form below to ask the folks at Bennett Nurseries. We may feature this in an upcoming Garden Tips segment!