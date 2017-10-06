× 2 wrecks in Huntsville could impact your morning drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews in Huntsville have been called to two separate wrecks that could slow down your morning drive.

The first is on Interstate 565 near Research Park Blvd. A truck flipped several times before coming to a stop. The driver was able to get out off the vehicle on their own.

The other wreck is on University Drive at Independence Drive. There were no injuries in the wreck, but police are on the scene to take a report.