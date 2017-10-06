18-year-old student arrested at Florence High School, charged with rape, sexual abuse

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police served a warrant and arrested a student at Florence High School Friday afternoon in connection to rape allegations.

Police say that in July, a woman reported that she had been sexually forced by 18-year-old Maxwell Marquez Thompson. According to police, the victim said no multiple times.

The police say the victim went to ECM for treatment after the alleged incident.

Thompson is charged with 1st-degree Rape and 1st-degree Sexual Abuse. Thompson is currently in custody on a $75,000 bond.