Tropical Storm Nate Forms In the Caribbean Sea

Nate formed just before 7am central time Thursday. Look for wind and rain for the Tennessee Valley Sunday into Monday. Click here for further details.
From the National Hurricane Center:
…TROPICAL DEPRESSION BECOMES TROPICAL STORM NATE NEAR THE
COAST OF NICARAGUA…
LOCATION: 13.9N 83.4W
ABOUT 10 MI S OF PUERTO CABEZAS, NICARAGUA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 40 MPH
PRESENT MOVEMENT: NW 8 MPH
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 999 MB…29.50 INCHES
RAINFALL: Nate is expected to produce the following rain
accumulations through Friday night:
Nicaragua: 15 to 20 inches, isolated 30 inches
Costa Rica & Panama: 5 to 10 inches, isolated 20 inches
Honduras and Belize: 2 to 5 inches, isolated 8 inches
Eastern portions of the Yucatan peninsula: 4 to 8 inches, isolated
12 inches
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the
warning area in Nicaragua and Honduras today and tonight. Tropical
storm and hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in
Mexico beginning late Friday.
SURF: Swells generated by Nate are affecting portions of the coast
of Nicaragua, and will begin to affect other land areas around the
northwestern Caribbean later this week. These swells are likely to
cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please
consult products from your local weather office.