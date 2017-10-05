Tropical Storm Nate Forms In the Caribbean Sea

Nate formed just before 7am central time Thursday. Look for wind and rain for the Tennessee Valley Sunday into Monday. Click here for further details.

From the National Hurricane Center:

…TROPICAL DEPRESSION BECOMES TROPICAL STORM NATE NEAR THE

COAST OF NICARAGUA…

———————————————-

LOCATION: 13.9N 83.4W

ABOUT 10 MI S OF PUERTO CABEZAS, NICARAGUA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 40 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT: NW 8 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 999 MB…29.50 INCHES

RAINFALL: Nate is expected to produce the following rain

accumulations through Friday night:

Nicaragua: 15 to 20 inches, isolated 30 inches

Costa Rica & Panama: 5 to 10 inches, isolated 20 inches

Honduras and Belize: 2 to 5 inches, isolated 8 inches

Eastern portions of the Yucatan peninsula: 4 to 8 inches, isolated

12 inches

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within portions of the

warning area in Nicaragua and Honduras today and tonight. Tropical

storm and hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in

Mexico beginning late Friday.

SURF: Swells generated by Nate are affecting portions of the coast

of Nicaragua, and will begin to affect other land areas around the

northwestern Caribbean later this week. These swells are likely to

cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please

consult products from your local weather office.