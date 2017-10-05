The future of Funntasia – Former family entertainment property has a new owner, demolition in the works

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There is change coming to a property that used to provide entertainment for families all across the Valley. Funntasia Family Fun Center has been a fixture on North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville for decades, but soon it will be no more.

Funntasia used to be a hot spot in the Rocket City, but the Family Fun Center hasn't had very much upkeep in recent years.

Dewey Brazelton, owner of Brazelton Properties, can remember when the fun times stopped. "The new wore off and over the years, it wasn't nearly as pretty as it used to be."

That didn't stop him from buying the property in 2003. "I went to an auction, and they were auctioning off the property. It was out of business at the time," Brazelton said.

That same year, Brazelton leased out the property, and they started up the miniature golf business again. "He operated it for four or five years, and then came in one day and told me to take the property back, so I did."

He said then someone else decided to take a swing at the business, so the property was leased out again. "They kept it for three to four years. I leased it to a veteran that just got out of the Army, and he ran it up until this past summer."

Brazelton believes Funntasia went through so many owners because of the mortgage. "The mortgage was probably three times what the property was worth."

According to Brazelton, the new owners of the property, Rocket City Trailers, plan to get rid of the Family Fun Center completely. "The guy I sold it to is going to do what I had the option to do. He is going to bulldoze all of it, level off the property, and tie it into the property he has now," Brazelton said.

The timeline for when the former entertainment center will be demolished is unknown at this time.