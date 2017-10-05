Scottsboro Veterans Memorial Park is back on schedule after several weather delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The City of Scottsboro is in the process of constructing a Veterans Memorial Park. While a couple of things held back the start of construction, crews are finally back on schedule.

"We haven't been able to come out of this holding pattern because of the rain. We had so much rain going through the spring and the summer, up until just a couple of weeks ago," explained George Jones, a local veteran and one of the organizers of the project.

The first step of the plan is to clean up the parking lot and the memorial area. "We're hoping that within the next week to two weeks, we should be close to finalizing the memorial area and the sidewalks where we'll be ready to pour concrete," said Jones.

The memorials in the park will represent all five of the military service branches. "On those memorials, we're going to list the names of the Jackson County Veterans that were killed in action during WWI, WWII, Korean, Vietnam and so forth."

Organizers also hope to eventually have educational kiosks with information on the different conflicts that the U.S. has been involved in.

While the future of the project is exciting, it's going to take a lot more money to complete. "Well, we've already raised approximately $150,000," said Jones. "And that's cash donations and also donations in kind."

But they will need about $400,000 more and the community's help to raise it. "We're selling bricks that are going to be a part of the walkway going into the memorial. We're selling benches, black granite benches. It's $3,500 dollars for a bench." These can all be personalized with a name or a message.

"We hope to get the park to the point in October where the next step will be raising the monies needed for the memorials and the finishing of the park," said Jones.