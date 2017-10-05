Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting, block off road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has blocked off a portion of Oldwood Road in the northeast part of the county. They responded to a shooting call just after 4:00 this morning.

Now, deputies on the scene are asking our crew to stay back from the area and keep our lights off. They also aren't letting traffic through the area.

The ambulance that responded to the scene remains in the area.

For now, Jeff Gray is positioned near the intersection of Jordan Road and Oldwood Road allowing authorities plenty of room to do their work safely. We will update you as soon as there is more information.