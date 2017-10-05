× Looking for an SNES Classic Edition? Here’s how to find one…

Nintendo has followed-up its ultra popular NES Classic Edition, a miniature version of its original console gaming system, by releasing a miniature version of its Super NES system.

The smaller Super NES Classic Edition costs around $80 and comes with 21 built-in games, including “Super Mario World,” “Yoshi’s Island” and a new title, “Star Fox 2.”

The console’s popularity has made it hard to find. If you’re determined, here are some suggestions for improving your odds.

Restocking Websites

These websites offer inventory tracking services with varying degrees of accuracy. Some offer “alert” functions to minimize the time you need to spend actively searching.

Two to consider trying are istocknow.com (which includes an interactive map) or nowinstock.net.

Retailer apps

Some retailers like Target and Walmart offer stock tracking within their mobile apps or online. Walmart’s app, for example, let’s you select a “home store” and compare inventory there to online inventory. The apps are updated regularly but if you’re really eager to get your SNES Classic, it’s best to cross-check websites and apps before driving to the nearest store. You’re more likely to spot an inconsistency that way. Even so, you may find inaccurate information.

Phone calls

Retail workers everywhere will hate the suggestion, but it never hurts to pick up the phone and call your nearest SNES Classic seller. Ask for a manager, who might be more knowledgeable about re-stocking times/shipments and try to be as polite as possible. A little kindness goes a long way.