Lacey’s Spring business named in illegal gambling lawsuits filed by Alabama Attorney General

LACEY'S SPRING, Ala. - State Attorney General Steve Marshall filed multiple lawsuits against businesses that operate electronic gaming machines. The lawsuits were filed in Greene, Houston, Lowndes, Macon and Morgan counties.

We spoke to one local business manager who is adamant they are not doing anything illegal, but AG Marshall disagrees.

River City Entertainment is located in Lacey's Spring off of Highway 231. A manager who spoke with WHNT said she isn't worried about the lawsuit. She explained that customers play skilled games, not electronic bingo machines. She also said if they were doing anything illegal, they wouldn't have a business license.

Many customers told WHNT if places like River City Entertainment shut down, the money will go to nearby states instead.

WHNT News 19 political analyst Jess Brown said Marshall is on the right side of the law "Unless the technologies they are using for the electronic bingo has substantially changed in the last year or so, then Attorney General Marshall is going to win these cases in a state court slam dunk."

Brown also said there may be an additional upside for Marshall. These lawsuits will likely help the appointed AG who is hoping to be elected next year.

"A decision on this type of issue is certainly politically influenced," said Brown. "The attorney general and people around him are going to ensure that they manage a sensitive issue like this in a way that helps him politically, rather than harms him politically."

Brown said he is confident that the businesses will be shut down in the near future.

The state has filed motions to the circuit courts requesting that preliminary injunctions be granted to cease unlawful gambling operations in the counties while the lawsuits are pending.