Hurricane, Tropical Storm watches in effect for the Gulf Coast

As of 10pm CDT Thursday night, a hurricane watch as well as a tropical storm watch are in effect for the Gulf Coast, mainly from central Louisiana to the western edge of the Florida Panhandle.

Below is information from the National Weather Service regarding these advisories.

Tropical Storm Nate Local Statement Advisory Number 7

National Weather Service New Orleans LA AL162017

1141 PM CDT Thu Oct 5 2017

This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi

**Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches now in Effect**

NEW INFORMATION

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for Hancock, Harrison,

Jackson, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines,

Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Orleans, Southern

Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, and

Upper St. Bernard

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for

Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche,

Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne,

Orleans, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. John The

Baptist, St. Tammany, and Upper St. Bernard

– A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Ascension, Assumption,

Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Pearl River, St. James, Upper

Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper

Terrebonne, and Washington

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 1040 miles south-southeast of New Orleans LA or about

1040 miles south-southeast of Gulfport MS

– 15.8N 84.7W

– Storm Intensity 40 mph

– Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 12 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

At 1000 PM CDT, Tropical Storm Nate is moving toward the northwest

near 12 mph and is expected to continue on this general heading through

Friday and then speeding up over the Gulf. Sustained winds remain near

40 mph. Hurricane and Storm Surge watches have now been issued for much

of the area.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

* SURGE:

Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible extensive impacts

across coastal Louisiana and coastal Mississippi outside of hurricane

protection levees in this area include:

– Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding

accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings,

with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating

debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period.

– Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads

washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and

barriers may become stressed.

– Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss.

– Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many

small craft broken away from moorings, especially in

unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded.

Elsewhere across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi, little to

no impact is anticipated.

* WIND:

Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts

across much of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. Potential

impacts in this area include:

– Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having

window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural

damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.

Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be

uninhabitable for weeks.

– Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and

roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban

or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and

access routes impassable.

– Large areas with power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible

limited impacts across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.

Potential impacts include:

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.

Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become

swollen and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually

vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water

occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage

areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become

near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge

closures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

* EVACUATIONS:

WATCH PHASE – For those under evacuation orders, leave as soon as

practical with a destination in mind. Gas up your vehicle well ahead

of time. Be sure that you take all essential materials from your

emergency supplies kit. Let others know where you are going and when

you intend to arrive.

WATCH PHASE – If evacuating the area, stick to prescribed evacuation

routes. Look for additional traffic information on roadway smart signs

and listen to select radio channels for further travel instructions.

Drivers should not use cell phones while operating vehicles.

WATCH PHASE – For those not under evacuation orders, understand that

there are inherent risks to evacuation (such as traffic congestion,

accidents, and driving in bad weather), so evacuate only if necessary.

Help keep roadways open for those that are under evacuation orders.

WATCH PHASE – If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water

hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially

if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or

safe destination.

WATCH PHASE – If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a

nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to check your emergency plan and take necessary

actions to secure your home or business. Deliberate efforts should be

underway to protect life and property. Ensure that your Emergency

Supplies Kit is stocked and ready.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the

exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties

which must be taken into account.

If you live in a place that is particularly vulnerable to high wind,

such as a mobile home, an upper floor of a high rise building, or on

a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. Take enough supplies for you

and your family for several days.

If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as

near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor

drainage area,or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe

shelter on higher ground

Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders

that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives

of others.

When securing your property, outside preparations should be conducted

as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of

strong gusty winds and heavy rain can cause certain preparedness

activities to become unsafe.

Be sure to let friends and other family members know of your

intentions and whereabouts for surviving the storm. For emergency

purposes, have someone located away from the threatened area serve as

your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others.

Keep cell phones handy and well charged.

Be a Good Samaritan and check on those who may not be fully aware of

the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations.

Visitors to the area should become familiar with nearby surroundings.

If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which

you are located and where it is relative to current watches and

warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their

onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially

pertaining to area visitors.

Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for

official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the

forecast.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather

Service in New Orleans LA around 5 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions

warrant.