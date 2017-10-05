Hurricane, Tropical Storm watches in effect for the Gulf Coast

As of 10pm CDT Thursday night, a hurricane watch as well as a tropical storm watch are in effect for the Gulf Coast, mainly from central Louisiana to the western edge of the Florida Panhandle.
Below is information from the National Weather Service regarding these advisories.
Tropical Storm Nate Local Statement Advisory Number 7
National Weather Service New Orleans LA AL162017
1141 PM CDT Thu Oct 5 2017
This product covers Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi
**Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches now in Effect**
NEW INFORMATION
—————
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for Hancock, Harrison,
Jackson, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines,
Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Orleans, Southern
Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, and
Upper St. Bernard
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for
Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche,
Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne,
Orleans, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. John The
Baptist, St. Tammany, and Upper St. Bernard
– A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Ascension, Assumption,
Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Pearl River, St. James, Upper
Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper
Terrebonne, and Washington
* STORM INFORMATION:
– About 1040 miles south-southeast of New Orleans LA or about
1040 miles south-southeast of Gulfport MS
– 15.8N 84.7W
– Storm Intensity 40 mph
– Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
——————
At 1000 PM CDT, Tropical Storm Nate is moving toward the northwest
near 12 mph and is expected to continue on this general heading through
Friday and then speeding up over the Gulf. Sustained winds remain near
40 mph. Hurricane and Storm Surge watches have now been issued for much
of the area.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
—————–
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible extensive impacts
across coastal Louisiana and coastal Mississippi outside of hurricane
protection levees in this area include:
– Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding
accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings,
with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating
debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period.
– Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads
washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and
barriers may become stressed.
– Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss.
– Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many
small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded.
Elsewhere across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi, little to
no impact is anticipated.
* WIND:
Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts
across much of southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. Potential
impacts in this area include:
– Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having
window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural
damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.
Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be
uninhabitable for weeks.
– Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and
roadway signs blown over.
– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and
access routes impassable.
– Large areas with power and communications outages.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.
Potential impacts include:
– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.
Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become
swollen and overflow in spots.
– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually
vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water
occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become
near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge
closures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
———————————-
* EVACUATIONS:
WATCH PHASE – For those under evacuation orders, leave as soon as
practical with a destination in mind. Gas up your vehicle well ahead
of time. Be sure that you take all essential materials from your
emergency supplies kit. Let others know where you are going and when
you intend to arrive.
WATCH PHASE – If evacuating the area, stick to prescribed evacuation
routes. Look for additional traffic information on roadway smart signs
and listen to select radio channels for further travel instructions.
Drivers should not use cell phones while operating vehicles.
WATCH PHASE – For those not under evacuation orders, understand that
there are inherent risks to evacuation (such as traffic congestion,
accidents, and driving in bad weather), so evacuate only if necessary.
Help keep roadways open for those that are under evacuation orders.
WATCH PHASE – If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or water
hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation, especially
if being officially recommended. Relocate to a predetermined shelter or
safe destination.
WATCH PHASE – If evacuating away from the area or relocating to a
nearby shelter, leave early before weather conditions become hazardous.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and take necessary
actions to secure your home or business. Deliberate efforts should be
underway to protect life and property. Ensure that your Emergency
Supplies Kit is stocked and ready.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties
which must be taken into account.
If you live in a place that is particularly vulnerable to high wind,
such as a mobile home, an upper floor of a high rise building, or on
a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. Take enough supplies for you
and your family for several days.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low lying or poor
drainage area,or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe
shelter on higher ground
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders
that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives
of others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be conducted
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds and heavy rain can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and other family members know of your
intentions and whereabouts for surviving the storm. For emergency
purposes, have someone located away from the threatened area serve as
your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others.
Keep cell phones handy and well charged.
Be a Good Samaritan and check on those who may not be fully aware of
the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations.
Visitors to the area should become familiar with nearby surroundings.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for
official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the
forecast.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
———–
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in New Orleans LA around 5 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
Tropical Storm Nate Local Statement Advisory Number 7…UPDATED
National Weather Service Mobile AL AL162017
1119 PM CDT Thu Oct 5 2017
This product covers portions of southwest Alabama…northwest Florida…south
central Alabama…and inland southeast Mississippi.
…TROPICAL STORM NATE WILL ADVANCE NORTHWARD ACROSS THE CENTRAL GULF
AND APPROACH THE NORTH CENTRAL GULF COAST LATE SATURDAY…
NEW INFORMATION
—————
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for Baldwin Central,
Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, and Mobile
Coastal
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
– A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Escambia Coastal,
George, Mobile Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal,
and Stone
– A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Baldwin Inland
– A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch are in effect for
Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central, and Mobile
Coastal
* STORM INFORMATION:
– About 1050 miles south-southeast of Mobile AL or about 1030
miles south of Pensacola FL
– 15.8N 84.7W
– Storm Intensity 40 mph
– Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 12 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
——————
Tropical Storm Nate is about to move offshore of the eastern coast of
Honduras and will move northwestward then northward towards the north
central Gulf coast through late Saturday. Nate will bring the
potential for heavy rains to the area beginning on Saturday and
continuing through at least Sunday. A flash flood watch may soon be
required for most of the area. Tornadoes will also be possible
beginning Saturday into Saturday night for much of the area.
Southerly winds will increase to 20 to 35 mph late Saturday night in
the tropical storm watch area with frequent gusts in excess of
tropical storm force. Sustained tropical storm force winds are expected
Sunday morning which then gradually diminish Sunday afternoon into
Sunday evening. Storm surge inundation of 2 to 4 feet, possibly
higher, is likely along coastal areas of Mobile and Baldwin
counties, with much lower values over the western Florida panhandle but
please stay tuned for potential updates regarding this.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
—————–
* WIND:
Prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across
extreme southeast Mississippi, extreme southwest Alabama and coastal
portions of the western Florida panhandle. Potential impacts in this
area include:
– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places.
– Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
* SURGE:
Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts across coastal areas of Mobile and Baldwin counties. Potential
impacts in this area include:
– Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
– Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
– Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
– Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Elsewhere across portions of southwest Alabama…northwest
Florida…south central Alabama…and inland southeast Mississippi.,
little to no impact is anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across portions of southwest Alabama…northwest
Florida…south central Alabama…and inland southeast Mississippi..
Potential impacts include:
– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents.
Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen
and overflow in spots.
– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually
vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water
occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become
near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge
closures.
* TORNADOES:
Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across
portions of southwest Alabama…northwest Florida…south central
Alabama…and inland southeast Mississippi.. Potential impacts
include:
– The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
– A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
– Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
———————————-
* EVACUATIONS:
WATCH/WARNING PHASE – If you are exceptionally vulnerable to wind or
water hazards from tropical systems, consider voluntary evacuation,
especially if being officially recommended. Relocate to a
predetermined shelter or safe destination.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and take necessary
actions to secure your home or business. Deliberate efforts should be
underway to protect life and property. Ensure that your Emergency
Supplies Kit is stocked and ready.
When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the
exact forecast track as there are inherent forecast uncertainties
which must be taken into account.
If you live in a place that is particularly vulnerable to high wind,
such as a mobile home, an upper floor of a high rise building, or on
a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. Take enough supplies for you
and your family for several days.
If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as
near the water, in a low lying or poor drainage area, in a valley or
near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher
ground.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders
that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives
of others.
When securing your property, outside preparations should be conducted
as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of
strong gusty winds and heavy rain can cause certain preparedness
activities to become unsafe.
Be sure to let friends and other family members know of your
intentions and whereabouts for surviving the storm. For emergency
purposes, have someone located away from the threatened area serve as
your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others.
Keep cell phones handy and well charged.
Be a Good Samaritan and check on those who may not be fully aware of
the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations.
Visitors to the area should become familiar with nearby surroundings.
If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which
you are located and where it is relative to current watches and
warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their
onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially
pertaining to area visitors.
Closely monitor NOAA Weather Radio or other local news outlets for
official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the
forecast.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
– For the latest detailed evacuation and shelter information…please
refer to your local emergency management agency at the phone number
or website listed below.
– Coastal Alabama:
– Baldwin County: 251-972-6807 or
http://www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA
– Mobile County: 251-460-8000 or http://www.mcema.net
– Northwest Florida:
– Escambia County: 850-471-6400 or bereadyescambia.com
– Santa Rosa County: 850-983-5360 http://www.santarosa.fl.gov/emergency
– Okaloosa County: 850-651-7150 or http://www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/ps/home
– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
———–
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Mobile AL around 2 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.